Stock Market: Equity indices settle marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices snapped their three-day losing run and ended marginally higher in the Indian share market. BSE Sensex rose 33 points or 0.06% to close at 55,702. NSE Nifty edged 5 points or 0.03% higher to close at 16,683.

Nifty Midcap 100 index inched 0.10% higher and the small-cap shed 0.75%. 5 of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,522 shares advanced and 1,817 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, HCL Tech Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, ITC and Tata Steel. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Nestle India, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Titan and Asian Paints.