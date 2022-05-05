Supreme Court to hear case of MP Navneet Rana’s caste certificate in july

The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it will hear Navneet Kaur Rana’s appeal against the Bombay High Court’s decision to cancel her caste certificate in July. The Amravati constituency in Maharashtra is reserved for Scheduled Castes, and the independent lawmaker represents it.

After senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Rana, said the matter will take some time, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari adjourned the case. The bench stated, ‘We will have it in July.’ Because Justice Saran is retiring on May 10, the case is likely to be heard by a new bench after the vacation.

The high court’s decision to cancel Ms Rana’s caste certificate was stayed by the High Court on June 22 of last year. The caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using forged documents, according to the high court. She was also fined Rs. 2 lakh by the court. Ms Rana, who was backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won Amravati in 2019 by claiming to be a ‘Mochi’ caste member.