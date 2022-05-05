Tiger kills man in Maharashtra

A tiger attacked and killed a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district, according to a forest official. The event happened on a Tuesday afternoon when the victim, Ajit Nakade, a Desaiganj resident, went to the Ussegaon forest on a two-wheeler with a female friend.

According to the official, the two ventured deep into the forest, where a tiger suddenly pounced on Nakade and took him away. Nakade’s friend managed to escape from the spot and alerted other people, he said. Officials from the Forest department initiated a search and later discovered the man’s body, which was sent for a postmortem, he said.