UAE based air carrier issues advisory for passengers

May 5, 2022, 04:52 pm IST

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, Flydubai has issued an advisory for passengers. The air carrier announced that it will operate flights to selected destinations from Dubai World Central (DWC) for a 45-day period from May 9 to June 22, 2022. The decision was taken as the  northern runway of Dubai International Airport (DXB) will be closed for  refurbishment project.

Flydubai will operate flights to all other destinations  from Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 at Dubai International (DXB). The airline urged all passengers  to check their departure and arrival airports before travelling to ensure they have the correct information. This information is available on the ‘Manage Booking’ section on flydubai.com and will be clearly mentioned on the booking confirmations.

The airline also informed that all passengers travelling from DWC will get a  complimentary parking at the airport. In addition, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will provide a complimentary bus service between all terminals at DXB and DWC every 30 minutes.

