Union government provided more than 193.53 crore Covid vaccines to states, UTs

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that it has provided more than 193.53 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to States and UTs so far through Centre’s free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 18.82 crore balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Centre has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them Covid Vaccines free of cost. The Union government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Also Read: Indian Railways add extra coaches in these trains: Here is the full list

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.