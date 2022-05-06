8 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for raping, murdering woman in Jharkhand

Medininagar: Eight people were sentenced to life imprisonment by a court in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday, for raping and murdering a woman six years ago. Convicting them in the case, district and sessions judge Santosh Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs one lakh on each of them, failing which they will have to serve two more years of imprisonment.

They had entered the victim’s house in a village under Patan police station area on March 16, 2016, took her to a secluded place on a motorcycle and took turns in raping her. Later, they strangled her to death and buried the body on the bank of a river. The body was recovered four days after the incident. The accused people were subsequently arrested.