Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee slipped down against the US dollar in the forex market. The sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 76.61 against the American dollar. During trading it then lost ground to quote at 76.73, registering a fall of 29 paise from the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee had closed at 76.35 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13% lower at 103.61. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore.