India launch date of Motorola Edge 30 announced

Mumbai: US based consumer electronics and telecommunications company, Motorola has announced the official India launch date of Motorola Edge 30. The new smartphone will be launched on May 12. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, Reliance Digital and other major retail stores.

Motorola Edge 30 debuted in the European markets recently with a price tag of EUR 449.99 (roughly Rs. 36,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Aurora Green, Meteor Gray, and Supermoon Silver colour options.

The Indian variant of Motorola Edge 30 will have 5G connectivity. The dual-SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge 30 runs on Android 12-based My UX and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 778G+ processor. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) pixels OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Motorola Edge 30 packs a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support.