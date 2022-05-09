9 killed, 17 injured after lorry hits auto trolley in Telengana’s Kamareddy: PM announces Rs 2 Lakh ex-gratia

Kamareddy: Nine people were killed and 17 others suffered injuries, when a speeding lorry hit an auto trolley at Hasanpally Gate, Yellareddy mandal Telengana’s Kamareddy on Sunday evening. Due to the impact of the accident, three persons died on the spot and others breathed their last while being shifted to a hospital in Banswada for treatment.

The occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy when the accident took place at the Hassanpalli Gate in the Nizamsagar zone.The deceased have been identified as Anjavva (35), Veeramani (35), Lachavva (60), Sayavva (38), Sailu (35), Ellaiah (53), Poshaiah (60), Gangavva (45), and Veeravva (70). Kamareddy Superintendent of Police Srinivas Reddy informed that a case has been registered and the accused lorry driver has been identified. ‘We will catch him soon’, the official said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. PM Modi also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the accident. ‘Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM Modi’, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.