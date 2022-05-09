Anand Mahindra fulfils his promise, gifts new house to TN’s ‘Idli Amma’ on Mother’s Day

Businessman Anand Mahindra fulfilled his promise of providing a home to Tamil Nadu’s M Kamalathal, affectionately known as ‘Idli Amma’ on Mother’s Day. For the past 30 years, the octogenarian has been cooking and selling idlis for Rs 1.

While uploading a video of ‘Idli Amma’ visiting her new house, Mahindra wrote, ‘Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on Mothers Day. She’s the embodiment of a mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring and selfless. A privilege to be able to support her and her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all!’

Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #MothersDay She’s the embodiment of a Mother’s virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother’s Day to you all! pic.twitter.com/LgfR2UIfnm — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 8, 2022

Idli Amma comes from Vadivelampalayam, a hamlet in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. She has been serving idlis with sambhar and chutney for only Rs 1 for over 30 years. Her tale became viral in 2019. She extended her services to individuals in need, notably daily wage labourers and their families, unconcerned about her earnings.

Earlier, Mahindra had uploaded a video of her preparing idlis and vowed to assist her. He had tweeted, ‘One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove. If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove’.

One of those humbling stories that make you wonder if everything you do is even a fraction as impactful as the work of people like Kamalathal. I notice she still uses a wood-burning stove.If anyone knows her I’d be happy to ‘invest’ in her business & buy her an LPG fueled stove. pic.twitter.com/Yve21nJg47 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 10, 2019

He tweeted about her again in April 2021, this time promising that she will have her own home. ‘Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook and sell idlis’, he wrote.

Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers. She will soon have her own house cum workspace from where she will cook & sell idlis (1/3) https://t.co/vsaIKIGXTp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 2, 2021

