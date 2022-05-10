More than 3 crore children in 12-14 age group received Covid vaccine

New Delhi: The data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare revealed that more than 3 crore children aged between 12-14 have received Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group started on March 16. Corbevax vaccine is administered to the beneficiaries in an interval of 28 days.

So far 3,06,69,820 children between the 12-14 age group have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 1,02,00,272 has received the second dose. In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,87,70,428 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,33,08,651 second doses.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 190.48 Crore on Monday.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. The vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years began on March 16,2022.