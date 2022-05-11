Over 80,000 Pilgrims Visit Kedarnath Dham on 5th Day

More than 80,000 people visited Kedarnath Dham on the fifth day after it opened its doors and took darshan of Lord Kedarnath. Ayush Aggarwal, SP, Rudraprayag, told ANI over the phone that the travel to Kedarnath Dham is going well and that there is a queue of passengers waiting for darshan.

‘From the helipad located in Kedarnath Dham to the temple, there is a long queue of devotees to have darshan of God. 6 devotees who came on Kedarnath pilgrimage have also died due to deteriorating health,’ he added.

Mr Aggarwal also stated that due to the severe weather, the passengers are being held at Sonprayag and will be transferred to Kedarnath Dham once the weather improves.