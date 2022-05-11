This Woman Transformed Into A Man And Has Now Reverted Back To A Female, Here’s Why!

A lady who had a mastectomy and then transitioned to a man is now de-transitioning back to a woman. Alia Ismail from Michigan wants to become a female again after spending six years finishing the process of becoming a guy and realising that her new identity did not match who she was. Alia began to feel uneasy in her own skin when she was 18 years old. She started using male pronouns and dressing more masculinely. At the age of 20, she had a medical transition and began taking hormones to raise testosterone levels in her body.

In August 2015, the 27-year-old officially changed her name to Issa and underwent a double mastectomy in February 2016. He quickly realized, however, that he was not at ease with his physique. In February 2021, he stopped using male hormones. She prefers to revert to her former persona, Alia. ‘When I first came out as queer, it was fairly simple with my family,’ Alia remarked. In terms of transitioning, my grandparents were very tolerant but lacked comprehension, and as my transition progressed, my mother started to understand my sentiments more’, she added.

The 27-year-old does not regret getting hormone replacement therapy. ‘That was a pivotal point in my life of self-discovery into the person I am now. My family’s emotions were apathetic. They knew I was strong enough to face this unknown trip again, and they were proud of me for being true to myself. I’ve stopped taking hormones and had laser hair removal. I have no plans to do anything else, but I am aware that things may change in the future,’ she continued.

Alia is candid about her experience and eager to assist anyone who is going through a similar time. ‘By sharing my experiences, I’ve helped so many others who were wondering about their sexuality and gender. ‘I’ve had numerous individuals write me searching for advice, and I like creating trust in others.’