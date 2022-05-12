Mamata’s poetry award belittles great tradition of Bangla poetry: Swapan Dasgupta, BJP

After Mamata Banerjee received the Bangla Academy Award for her ‘relentless literary pursuit,’ Swapan Dasgupta of the BJP claimed that honouring her for her poetry was a dishonor to the rich legacy of Bangla verse. ‘ Awarding Mamata for poetry amounts to dishonouring a rich legacy of Bangla verse,’ he said.

Swapan Dasgupta slammed the decision to honour Bengal Chief Minister in a series of tweets. He remarked, ‘The over-politicisation of WBengal’s arts & culture and education has touched absurd heights. Bangla Academy’s award to CM Mamata Banerjee for her attempted poetry is just an example of this perversion. What is needed is both good politics & conscious de-politicisation of society.’

‘Let’s put it this way. If Mamata is to choose a post-political career, she would be unwise to try to make a mark as either a poet or an artist. As for those who put their stamp of approval on her verses, the less said the better,’ In another tweet, he stated. This comes after a Bengal-based writer and researcher returned her Paschimbanga Bangla Academy award in protest of Mamata Banerjee being honoured with one.