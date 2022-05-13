Cheating case: Supreme Court issues notice to Pala MLA Mani C Kappan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India issued a notice to Pala MLA and National Congress Kerala (NCK) leader Mani C Kappan while considering a plea filed by Dinesh Menon, a Mumbai-based businessman from Kerala.

The Supreme Court bench chaired by Chief Justice NV Ramana served the notice to Kappan in a cheating case. Advocate Wills Mathews appeared for Menon. Menon had filed a case against Kappan alleging that he had siphoned off his money promising to arrange shares of Kannur International Airport Ltd. He was booked for conspiracy and cheating.

The case was registered under Ernakulam Judicial Magistrate First Class Court. However, Kerala High Court stayed the procedures in the case. Kappan had batted that the case should be heard in the special court that deals with cases against people’s representatives. Later, Menon had approached the Supreme Court revoking the stay and the notice has been issued over this.