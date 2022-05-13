Sanjay Raut slams Centre for killing Kashmiri Pandit in J&K.

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, slammed the Centre for creating a ‘atmosphere of instability’ in Jammu and Kashmir, and questioned claims that Kashmiri Pandits were returning to the Valley following the contentious scrapping of Article 370. Raut urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ‘seriously think about this,’ and urged the Centre to ensure the safety of those living in J&K.

‘Don’t know how many Kashmiri Pandits returned to Kashmir in (the) last seven years. HM (Home Minister) needs to think seriously about this. Let’s not keep pointing fingers at Pak, but see what can do for Kashmiri Pandits,’ According to Raut.

‘If even after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits are not returning, and those living in Kashmir are not safe. You (the Centre) have to take tough decisions to end this atmosphere of instability that is building in Jammu and Kashmir,’ he said.

The Rajya Sabha MP’s harsh remarks come a day after a Kashmiri Pandit, Rahul Bhat, a government employee in Budgam district, was shot and killed at his workplace by terrorists.