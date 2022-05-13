Shah Jahan’s ‘descendant’ challenges Diya Kumari over Taj Mahal land claim, says Show documents

Prince Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, who claims to be a descendant of the Mughals, replied with a video to BJP MP Diya Kumari’s remarks about the Taj Mahal’s ownership. Kumari, who is also a princess of the Jaipur royal line, spoke to the media yesterday and said that the land on which the Taj Mahal is built belonged to her family.

She also stated that she would be willing to produce the documents if necessary. ‘It should be investigated what was there before the monument was built. People have the right to know what was there originally before the ‘maqbara’,’ she said in support of the petition to open the 22 doors of the marble monument.

Tucy challenged Divya Kumari’s claim in a video posted to his social media, saying that if she had ‘even a drop of Rajput blood in her,’ she should show the documents. He went on to describe her claims as ‘idiotic.’ He further claimed that Shah Jahan was Rajput’s maternal uncle because Shah Jahan’s second wife, Laal Bai, and Jodha Bai alias Harka Bai, Akbar’s wife and Shah Jahan’s grandmother, were both Rajputs.