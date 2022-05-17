Israel claims Iran is developing advanced centrifuges at new underground sites

Iran is developing advanced uranium centrifuges at new underground sites near its Natanz nuclear plant, Israel’s defence minister claimed on Tuesday, using data that appear to be higher than those reported by a United Nations inspector.

Centrifuges are used to refine uranium for civilian usage or, at a higher level, to produce bomb fuel. World powers attempting to resuscitate a nuclear deal with Tehran, which denies having military plans, are keeping a close eye on Iranian advances in the field.

‘Iran is attempting to complete the manufacturing and installation of 1,000 additional advanced IR6 centrifuges in its nuclear facilities, including new facilities being built at underground sites adjacent to Natanz,’ said Defence Minister Benny Gantz in a speech at Reichman University near Tel Aviv.

According to a March 3 report by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran had installed or planned to deploy a total of three IR6 cascades, totaling around 660 units.

Last month, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi stated that Iran had established a new underground Natanz workshop for the production of centrifuge parts as a precaution against strikes.

In his speech, Gantz alluded to Israel’s long-standing threat to use military force if diplomacy fails to prevent its arch-enemy from developing nuclear weapons.

‘The cost of such a future war, which we hope will not happen,’ he said, ‘may be minimised or reduced’ by tighter discussions between international powers.