To halt the violence in Libya, all parties must work together and find political solution, says France

The French foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that all parties involved in the unrest shaking conflict-torn Libya must work together to find a political solution and refrain from violence.

Clashes erupted early Tuesday in Libya’s capital, as the parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, attempted to assume control of the government but was pushed out by a competing administration that refused to relinquish authority.

After two months of deadlock between Libya’s opposing administrations, Bashagha invaded Tripoli overnight, but retreated hours later as combat broke out.

After two years of relative peace, the situation threatens plunging Libya back into long-term fighting, or dividing the country between the eastern-backed government of Bashagha and a Tripoli administration led by Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah.

Political impasse has already resulted in a partial embargo of Libya’s oil installations, halving the country’s major source of foreign money. Diplomacy to end the impasse or pave the way for new elections is progressing slowly.

Bashagha said he would not use violence to take over the capital, speaking from the central seaside city of Sirte, where the parliament last week declared he should establish his administration while unable to function in Tripoli.

He claimed he entered Tripoli without an armed escort and was ambushed by Dbeibah-allied gunmen. Bashagha, according to Dbeibah, entered Tripoli with fighters as “an outlawed armed group attempting to sneak into the city under the cover of darkness.”

On Tuesday morning, heavy weaponry and automatic gunfire resonated throughout Tripoli. Schools were closed, and the normally congested rush hour traffic was light, but the fighting halted after Bashagha left.