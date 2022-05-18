Vivo launches Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo launched its Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 in India. Vivo X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. Vivo X80 is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The Vivo X80 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black and Vivo X80 will come in Cosmic Black and Urban Blue. Both of the smartphones will go on sale beginning from May 25. They will be available via Flipkart, the Vivo India online store and retail stores across India.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications: Vivo X80 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It packs a quad rear camera setup. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

It features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Infrared (IR) blaster wireless connectivity options. It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Vivo X80 specifications: The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It houses a triple rear camera setup. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.It is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging technology.