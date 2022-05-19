DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSofficials and personals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet BJP leaders in Hyderabad on May 26

May 19, 2022, 10:42 am IST

Following the visits of senior BJP leaders JP Nadda and Amit Shah to Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad to meet with BJP leaders in the state.

 

On May 26, Prime Minister Modi will visit Telangana and attend the Indian School of Business (ISB) annual day celebrations in Hyderabad. However, according to party sources, PM Modi will meet with BJP leaders at the airport before heading to the event.

 

PM Modi will also dedicate the Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited, which is situated near the airport in Ramagundam, to the nation. He will be virtually present at the event.

