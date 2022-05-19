UK releases rainbow 50p coin to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Pride

On Wednesday, the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom revealed a unique new commemorative rainbow-colored 50 pence coin as a homage to the 50th anniversary of the Pride UK movement.

The coin, designed by east London artist and LGBTQ+ campaigner Dominique Holmes, is embossed with the colours of the Pride progress banner using cutting-edge printing technology.

Asad Shaykh, Director of Marketing and Communications for Pride in London, said, ‘It humbles me deeply that the words that I coined for the brand – protest, visibility, solidarity, and equality – will be on an actual coin, beside the queen.’

‘With the help of hope, love, and this city, this gay brown immigrant has gone a long way. Except in the United Kingdom, this had never been done before. Today, London pride is quite proud.’

The coin commemorates the first official Pride UK event in 1972 and is the first to be devoted to the LGBTQ+ community in the United Kingdom.

The commemorative 50p ($0.62) coin will not be circulated, but it will be available for purchase on the internet.