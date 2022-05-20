IPL 2022: BCCI announces change in timings of final match

Mumbai: Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has changed the timings of Indian Premier League (IPL) final match. The final of the IPL 2022 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29. It will be played at 8 PM IST rather than the earlier scheduled 7.30 PM IST. The toss during the summit clash will take place at 7.30 PM IST, instead of 7 PM IST. The reason behind the schedule change has been cited as the conduct of the closing ceremony, which starts at 6.30 PM IST.

Playoffs and Final Schedule:

May 24: Qualifier 1-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 26: Eliminator-Eden Gardens, Kolkata at 7.30 PM

May 27: Qualifier 2-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

May 29: Final-Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad at 7.30 PM

Closing ceremony- 6.30 PM to 7.20 PM

Toss at 7.30 PM and the match starts at 8.00 PM