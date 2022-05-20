PM Modi says, Oppn trying to divide nation on caste and religion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of trying to split the nation based on caste and religion at a party meeting in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Friday. He claimed that some political parties were ruining the country for their own personal benefit.

‘Some political parties keep looking for small incidents of tensions to inject poison for their selfish interests,’ he stated during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers meeting, which the PM attended online. The Prime Minister asked the officials to focus on the country’s development. ‘Attempts will be made to deviate you from the country’s developmental issues, but you have to stick to them.’

The prime minister stated that the BJP needs focus on the next 25 years’ national goals. He claimed that now was the best time for party members to achieve the country’s goal.