Weak rupee, low reserves batter Pakistan’s economy as it bans imports of luxurious items!

Pakistan prohibited the import of certain luxury products on Thursday as part of its ’emergency economic plan,’ as the country’s economic crisis worsens due to low foreign reserves and a falling Pakistani rupee. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the move on Twitter, claiming that it will ‘save the country precious foreign money’.
‘My decision to prohibit the import of luxury products would save the country valuable foreign currency. We shall exercise austerity, and the financially stronger among us must lead this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to endure the burden put on them by the PTI government,’ he stated. The move comes as the dollar has risen dramatically against the Pakistani rupee in recent weeks as a result of the country’s soaring import bill, widening current account deficit, and diminishing foreign exchange reserves.
On Thursday, the dollar broke all records and rocketed to Rs 200 in the interbank market. Earlier, at a news conference on Thursday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it was ‘an emergency scenario’ and that Pakistanis would have to make sacrifices under the economic plan, adding that the impact of these prohibitions would be roughly $6 billion.
Among the list of banned items include;
Automobiles
Mobile phones
Home appliances
Fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan)
Crockery
Private weapons and ammunition
Shoes
Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)
Headphones and loudspeakers
Sauces
Doors and window frames
Traveling bags and suitcases
Sanitary ware
Fish and frozen fish
Carpets (except Afghanistan)
Preserved fruits
Tissue paper
Furniture
Shampoos
Confectionary
Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags
Jams and jelly
Cornflakes
Toiletries
Heaters, blowers
Sunglasses
Kitchenware
Aerated water
Frozen meat
Juices
Pasta
Ice cream
Cigarettes
Shaving goods
Luxury leather apparel
Musical instruments
Salon items like hairdryers etc.
Chocolates
