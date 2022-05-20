Weak rupee, low reserves batter Pakistan’s economy as it bans imports of luxurious items!

Pakistan prohibited the import of certain luxury products on Thursday as part of its ’emergency economic plan,’ as the country’s economic crisis worsens due to low foreign reserves and a falling Pakistani rupee. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the move on Twitter, claiming that it will ‘save the country precious foreign money’.

‘My decision to prohibit the import of luxury products would save the country valuable foreign currency. We shall exercise austerity, and the financially stronger among us must lead this effort so that the less privileged among us do not have to endure the burden put on them by the PTI government,’ he stated. The move comes as the dollar has risen dramatically against the Pakistani rupee in recent weeks as a result of the country’s soaring import bill, widening current account deficit, and diminishing foreign exchange reserves.

On Thursday, the dollar broke all records and rocketed to Rs 200 in the interbank market. Earlier, at a news conference on Thursday, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that it was ‘an emergency scenario’ and that Pakistanis would have to make sacrifices under the economic plan, adding that the impact of these prohibitions would be roughly $6 billion.

Among the list of banned items include;

Automobiles

Mobile phones

Home appliances

Fruits and dry fruits (except Afghanistan)

Crockery

Private weapons and ammunition

Shoes

Chandeliers and lighting (except energy savers)

Headphones and loudspeakers

Sauces

Doors and window frames

Traveling bags and suitcases

Sanitary ware

Fish and frozen fish

Carpets (except Afghanistan)

Preserved fruits

Tissue paper

Furniture

Shampoos

Confectionary

Luxury mattresses and sleeping bags

Jams and jelly

Cornflakes

Toiletries

Heaters, blowers

Sunglasses

Kitchenware

Aerated water

Frozen meat

Juices

Pasta

Ice cream

Cigarettes

Shaving goods

Luxury leather apparel

Musical instruments

Salon items like hairdryers etc.

Chocolates