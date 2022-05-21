CBI conducts Multi-City search operations in NSE scam case

Officials said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started a coordinated search operation at over ten locations across multiple cities today in connection with the NSE co-location scam. They claimed that the search operation will include brokers in Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Kolkata, among other places.

According to officials, the central probe agency has filed a charge sheet in the case against former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna and group operating officer Anand Subramanian.

According to the investigation, OPG Securities, one of the accused in the FIR, connected to the secondary POP server on 670 trading days in the ‘Futures and Options’ sector from 2010 to 2015, when Ms Ramkrishna was managing the NSE’s affairs.

During the tenure of Ms Ramkrishna and Mr Subramanian, the CBI kept an open investigation into claims of preferential access granted to some brokers by NSE officials and undue gains made from it.