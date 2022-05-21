Investors turn richer by Rs 5 lakh crore as equity indices end high

Mumbai: The investors in the Indian equity market became richer by Rs 5 lakh on Friday. This was happened as the equity indices ended high. BSE Sensex gained by 1,534 points or 2.91% to end at 54,326.39.

The market capitalization of BSE-listed companies surged by Rs 5,05,143.44 crore to reach Rs 2,54,11,537.52 crore.

All the Sensex firms ended higher. The top gainers were Dr Reddy’s, Reliance Industries, Nestle, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC. In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 2.13% and the midcap index rallied 1.98%. As many as 2,497 stocks advanced, 777 declined, and 144 remained unchanged.