Karnataka Chief Minister calls Amit Shah to discuss Rajya Sabha candidate list.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, arrived in Delhi on Friday for his second visit in about ten days, sparking speculation about a reshuffle ahead of the state polls next year. However he did not meet Amit Shah and instead dialled him up, he informed reporters on Saturday morning.

‘I came to Delhi yesterday evening. I had plans to meet Amit Shah ji. Due to his urgent engagement, I could talk to him over the phone only last night. I discussed in detail and shared with him the list of probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from the state and for the Legislative Council polls,’ PTI cited the 62-year-old leader as saying.

Bommai’s visit to the capital sparked speculation about the long-awaited cabinet reshuffle or expansion. Last month, discontent rose within the ruling BJP, with party MLA M P Renukacharya, the CM’s political secretary, expressing his displeasure with the delay. Several party MPs are said to believe that new faces in the cabinet should be welcomed.