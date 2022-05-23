It’s almost 80 meters! Paper plane breaks records in South Korea (Watch)

Almost everyone attempted to create a paper plane as a child. It is fairly usual for children to construct paper aeroplanes and even compete to see whose plane can travel the farthest. However, even in their wildest dreams, they could not have predicted that it could fly over 80 metres.

The figure may seem ridiculous, but it is now a reality thanks to South Korean Kim Kyu Tae. He set a world record for the longest flight of a paper aeroplane. Kyu Tae was assisted by compatriot Shin Moo Joon and Malaysia’s Chee Yie Jian/Julian as their paper aeroplane achieved an astounding distance of 252 feet and seven inches (77.134 m). This Thursday, the Guinness Book of World Records officially recognised the record.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, they have beaten the record held by Joe Ayoob and John M. Collins of the United States since 2012. They even tweeted a video of the achievement with the remark, ‘Farthest flight of a paper aircraft: 77.134 m (252 ft 7 in) by Kim Kyu Tae’. The film was created with the help of Shin Moo Joon (South Korea) and Chee Yie Jian/Julian (Malaysia), also known as the ‘Shin Kim Chee Team,’ according to the description.

The trio each had their own set of skills, with Shin folding the plane, Chee designing it, and Kim tossing it in the official attempt. ‘ I was convinced that Shin and Kim could easily beat the record,’ Chee told authorities from The Guinness Book of World Records. ‘ Two months before the official attempt, we flew a 78-meter indoor test flight. Our aim was to fly at least 75 metres, making it difficult for possible competitors ‘, Shin added.