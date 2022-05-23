Looking for ways to save big on your LPG bill? Try THESE pressure cooker tips!

Food is a vital element of our daily life. We need healthy food for a pleasant mood regardless of how much or what we consume. However, with the increase in LPG costs, we need to preserve gas while still cooking delectable dishes. Indian ladies utilise the pressure cooker for both savoury and sweet foods. It is an update on overcooking while also addressing tools. However, there are a few more techniques to assist you utilise the cooker properly in order to cook faster and save money on your gas cost.

Use a Multi-Compartment Cooker.

Have you ever cooked idli in a large cooker with several compartments? Well! Many joint families use it every day to prepare enormous quantities of delicacies. This type of device makes it easy to prepare many foods at the same time. For example, you can cook lentils and rice at the same time. Women may also distinguish between the compartments while concurrently cooking idli, dhokla, and other fermented batter-based treats. It will save you time, work, and LPG.

Make Gravies in Pressure Cooker

We frequently prepare gravies in a pan or kadhai. However, you may use a pressure cooker to cook the same dish faster. Most ladies believe that gravies cannot be cooked in it. It will ruin the flavour. Women, on the other hand, must use a simple strategy to boil the same gravy in less time without sacrificing even a tenth of the flavour. All you have to do is roast the spices and khada masala before shutting the stove cover. After the spices have been toasted, add the water and veggies.

Boil two or three items at once

Do you use the pressure cooker to cook one thing at a time? Well! You’ve made a mistake. Women can cook numerous veggies at once. You may, for example, add tomatoes to boiling potatoes in a pressure cooker. You will waste time and gas if you continue to cook veggies separately. However, if you boil two or more veggies at the same time, you may save time and work more efficiently in the kitchen. It will relieve you of the strain of having to repeat the process over and over.

Clean the Steam Releasing Point

Have you ever discovered a little hole in the pressure cooker’s lid? It is a steam vent. It helps the food to cook faster and uses less LPG. The cooker will not work properly if the outlet is filthy or blocked. It will prevent the steam from escaping. As a result, you will abuse the gas. It has the potential to dirty the cooker’s lid. As a result, cleaning is a bit of crucial advice for conserving petrol.

To prevent leakage, Use a bowl.

Have you ever had lentil water spill all over your kitchen? The counter and tiles are a shambles. Did you know it’s possible to avoid it? Yes, there is a simple strategy that will save you from adding another stressful activity to your to-do list. Use a tiny steel bowl as a simple hack. When cooking pulses, turn a small basin upside down. You must add it after the lentils have been soaked in water. It will allow the water in the bowl to collect. As a result, you will have mess-free cooking. It also cuts down on cooking time.

Preheat the Pressure Cooker

It is critical to heat up the pressure cooker to the correct temperature before adding the ingredients. If the utensil has not reached the required temperature when you begin cooking, it will take longer to adequately cook veggies, rice, or lentils. It also entails increased gas usage.

