These 5 summer fruits can help you maintain your hair’s health

Summer brings with it a slew of dust and perspiration particles. A lot of heat during this period can be harmful to our health. While you may refresh yourself with cold drinks or keep your face clean by washing it, your hair may be overlooked in this process. Heat and dust can cause our hair to weaken and decline in quality. So, what are some natural hair care tips? Changing your diet is one option. You read that correctly. Diet is critical to our entire development. As a result, it goes without saying that a balanced diet can aid in the health of your hair. Here are several summer fruits that can assist you with this.

Berries

Strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and other acidic berries are in season during the summer. If you know that these berries contain antioxidants and vitamin C, which help to prevent hair damage, you’ll get them home sooner.

Mango

The ‘king of fruits’ can give you healthy hair thanks to its high nutritional content. Vitamin A, which naturally moisturises your hair, as well as vitamins C and E, calcium, and folate, which support healthy hair growth, are all found in mangoes. Mangoes contain pectin, which is good for your hair and scalp.

Avocado

Avocado has a lot of vitamin E. This nutrient helps follicles in their work and stimulates hair growth by boosting blood circulation. It also regulates oil and PH levels, which if out of balance, can block hair follicles and inhibit hair growth.

Watermelon

Because of its high water and low-calorie content, watermelon is a summertime favourite that hydrates us and aids weight loss. Another reason to include it in your diet is that it is beneficial to your hair! Dehydration can cause hair thinning and loss, however watermelons will keep you hydrated!

Guava

One of the most important minerals for hair health is iron. Guava is a good example of a high-iron food. As a result, including Guava in your daily diet may help to improve normal oxygen flow to hair follicles, resulting in healthy hair growth.

Always remember to eat these fruits in moderation when adding them to your diet. Anything in excess might be harmful to your health.