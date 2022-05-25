Resolve issues faced by Kashmiri Pandits, urges Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, urged officers on Tuesday to resolve issues faced by a group of Kashmiri Pandits, including the transfer of their shops near the INA and difficulty in obtaining power connections. The CM gave the orders after meeting with a group of displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday.

‘We only know how to run the government. We do not do votebank politics. All we need is your love and blessings. I understand your concerns. I will always stand by the community,’ After meeting them, the CM stated.

The group stated in a memorandum to the CM that the recently granted Kashmiri Migrant Market had yet to receive electricity connections. ‘We were also promised compensation for shifting of shops. Other markets have received compensation per shop. But we have not been given any relief in kind or in cash. We hope that you will personally look into the matter yourself…,’ The memorandum read.