Section 144 imposed in Konaseema district over renaming row

Police claimed the situation to be under control after an Andhra Pradesh minister’s house was set ablaze in Amalapuram, Konaseema, and Section 144 was imposed throughout the district. Public transportation, on the other hand, has been suspended, as have mobile internet services.

There is no curfew, according to Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Pala Raju, but police have imposed limits and increased security. Over 500 policemen have been deployed. KVRN Reddy, the Director General of Police, is also keeping an eye on the situation.

Locals set fire to the homes of Andhra Pradesh transport minister Pinipe Viswarup and MLA P Satish on Tuesday in outrage of the district’s renaming as Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar Konaseema.