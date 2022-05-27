Sameer Wankhede says, ‘sorry, can’t comment’ after Aryan Khan gets clean chit.

Sameer Wankhede, the former chief of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who detained Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust, avoided questioning after the star kid was given a clean chit in the case. ‘Sorry, I can’t comment. I am not in the NCB, talk to NCB officials,’ Wankhede told India Today.

The NCB cleared Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan after filing a 6,000-page chargesheet in the drugs-on-cruise case on Friday. After a raid on the Cordelia cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai in October last year, the anti-drugs agency arrested 23 persons, including Aryan Khan. The raid was led by then NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who also arrested Aryan Khan.

The Bombay High Court granted Aryan Khan bail on October 28 after several court hearings, much drama, and 26 days in custody. On October 30, he was finally released from prison.