Bodies of 2 pregnant women, their sister and her 2 kids found in well in Rajasthan’s jaipur

On Saturday, the dead bodies of three women and two children were found in a well in Dudu town, Jaipur district. Kalu Devi, Mamta, and Kamlesh, three sisters who were killed, were identified. Kalu Devi was the mother of the two children, one of whom was four years old and the other only 27 days old.

The fact that Mamta Devi and Kamlesh were both full-term pregnant added to the tragedy of the crime. Their bodies were found in a well about 2 kilometres from their homes. Their in-laws are accused of murdering them over a dowry demand.

Despite the fact that the five were reported missing on Wednesday, local sources claim that police did not begin searching for them until Saturday. Kalu Devi was hospitalised for 15 days after being thrashed by her in-laws, according to a local. She had just returned from the hospital after suffering eye injuries.