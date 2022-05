Mumbai: Gold price remained unchanged in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is priced at Rs 38,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4775.

Gold price rose by Rs 70 yesterday. Gold prices, which had been falling in the first week of May, had started rising in mid-May. Gold prices rose by Rs 1,320 in a week.