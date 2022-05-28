DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Falling ice slabs kill two people and injure nine more on the Swiss Alps.

May 28, 2022, 08:25 pm IST

On Friday, two climbers were killed and nine others were injured by falling ice boulders on a peak in southwestern Switzerland, requiring a large rescue operation, according to authorities.

 

Several slabs of ice fell from the Grand Combin mountain in Val de Bagnes, Valais canton, crushing the climbers below.

 

Seven rescue helicopters swooped down on the scene, removing the remaining 17 climbers who were present in diverse groups.

 

According to police, the two victims were a 40-year-old French national and a 65-year-old Spaniard. Two of the nine people  were seriously injured.

