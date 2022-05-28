Hackers or trolls? Travelers see porn on airport screens instead of flight information

On Friday, an airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, faced an uncomfortable scenario as a result of a suspected cyberattack. What occurred was that the facility’s electronic monitors began to show pornographic videos instead of commercials and flight information. Infraero, Brazil’s airport authority, has reported the incident to the Federal Police.

Several passengers were likewise made uncomfortable by the obscene exhibition at Santos Dumont airport. Many individuals were taken aback by the development, while others were preoccupied with keeping their children away from the adult content. People may be heard giggling at the displays in several video footage that were distributed on social media regarding the event.

The airport authority stated in a statement that the information services have been outsourced to another business, which has also been notified. ‘ We emphasize that the information broadcast on our media displays is the responsibility of the firms who have advertisement rights,’ Infraero added. According to the company, the partners utilize their own publication methods and have no relationship with Infraero’s flight information system. According to the airport administration, the hacked screens were switched down to investigate the problem.