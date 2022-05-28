Mangalore University barred hijab-wearing students from entering classroom, library.

On Saturday, May 28, twelve students at Mangalore University in Manguluru, Karnataka, were allegedly barred from entering their classrooms because they wore hijabs. The principal, Anasuya Rai, tried to convince the girls to take off their hijabs in the ladies’ room before entering the classrooms, but the students refused. After that, the students went to the library.

They were, however, denied entry there as well, causing them to return home. The college development committee decided on Friday that students would not be allowed to wear hijabs in class or in the library. ‘Students can wear the hijab and come on the campus but they will have to remove the headscarf before entering classrooms or the library,’ vice-chancellor Subramanya Yadapadithaya stated.