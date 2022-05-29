‘Enough now!’ Assault weapons should be banned; US Vice President Kamala Harris

On Saturday (May 28), US Vice President Kamala Harris stated ‘enough is enough’ and called for a ban on assault weapons in the country. She attended the burial of Ruth Whitfield, 86, who was slain in the Buffalo grocery shooting two weeks ago. Her remarks came only days after another horrific massacre stunned the nation. An 18-year-old shooter with an AR-15 semi-automatic weapon just entered an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He started shooting, killing two instructors and 19 children.

According to Harris, ‘What happened here in Buffalo, in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando, what happened in the synagogues, this is a moment that requires all good people, all people who love God, to stand up and say, ‘We will not tolerate this. Enough is enough!’

‘We will join together and not let those driven by hatred drive us apart or make us fearful,’ she continued. Harris said after Reverend Al Sharpton encouraged her to reflect on recent mass shootings, claiming that the United States is suffering from an ‘epidemic of hatred’.

Recent mass shootings in the United States have revived the debate over gun regulation, particularly in Texas, where tiny children were killed. The Texas shooting is the deadliest at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy in Connecticut in 2012. At the time, 20 youngsters and six members of the staff were slain.

‘We will not let those driven by hatred divide us or instill fear in us,’ Harris said during the funeral. She also asked politicians in the United States to take action on gun control. ‘Congress must have the fortitude to stand up to the gun lobby once and for all and adopt commonsense gun safety regulations,’ Harris said on Twitter.