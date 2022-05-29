Gold worth Rs.1 crore seized at Jaipur Airport

A man was arrested at the Jaipur International Airport upon his arrival from Muscat on Sunday with 2.3 kg gold hidden in a clothes press, according to a customs official. The image of a black object was noticed when scanning the passenger’s checked baggage.

According to an official statement, when the passenger denied possessing such an item, the bag was opened and the clothes-press was discovered, with the gold-made pressure plate covered with a steel plate.

The smuggled gold weighed 2,331.800 grammes and was worth over 1.22 crore, the official said, who added that the gold had been seized and the accused had been arrested.