Key conspirator’s close aide of Police recruitment case held in Karnataka

According to CID sources, another person has been arrested in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi district, in connection with the police sub-inspector recruitment scam. The arrested person is said to be a close associate of Rudragouda D Patil, one of the key conspirators. The reports said that, the accused gave a candidate a bluetooth device. He also served as a link between Patil and the candidates who had cheated their way through the exam.

Over 50 persons, including two deputy superintendents of police, an inspector, a sub-inspector, a few constables, over 20 candidates, and BJP leader Divya Hagargi and her close aides, have been arrested as a result of this arrest. On Thursday and Friday, the CID questioned Amrit Paul, the Additional Director General of Police (Recruitment), in connection with the matter.

After the scam was discovered, he was relegated to the position of ADGP of the Internal Security Division. The exams were held in October of last year to fill 545 positions, and almost 54,000 candidates took part. Because of the numerous irregularities, the Karnataka government has decided to cancel the exam.