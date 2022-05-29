Rape victim commits suicide; 17-year-old accused arrested in UP

An official stated today that police have detained a 17-year-old kid in connection with the alleged rape and suicide of a minor in the Saifni police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. The boy is a neighbour, according to the victim’s brother, and he had visited their house a few days previously, during which time he allegedly raped the 15-year-old girl.

When the girl’s relatives heard of the incident, they asked the boy to marry their daughter, but his parents refused because he was a minor, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh. The victim’s family said that, she committed suicide because the boy refused to marry her. A case was filed after her brother filed a complaint, and the boy was apprehended.