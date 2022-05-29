Russian officials are powerless, says Zelenskiy

Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukraine’s presidential adviser and peace negotiations negotiator, warned on Saturday that any agreement with Russia could not be trusted, and that the only way to stop Moscow’s invasion was by force.

‘Any arrangement with Russia isn’t worth a broken coin,’ Podolyak said on Telegram. ‘Can you deal with a country that lies cynically and propagandistically?’

After peace talks broke down, Russia and Ukraine blamed each other, with the last known face-to-face meetings taking place on March 29. The Kremlin stated earlier this month that Ukraine was unwilling to continue peace negotiations, while Kyiv authorities blamed Russia for the lack of progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated that the only person worth speaking with was Russian President Vladimir Putin, who made all decisions.

‘It makes no difference what their foreign minister says. It makes no difference if he sends a negotiating team to us… all of these people are, unfortunately, nobodies,’ in an interview aired on Dutch television on Friday, he stated.

Putin has stated that Russian forces are conducting a specific operation to demilitarise Ukraine and cleanse it of extremist anti-Russian nationalists. That is referred to as a bogus excuse by Ukraine and its allies.

‘Russia has demonstrated that it is a savage country that endangers global security,’ Podolyak added. “The only way to stop a barbarian is to use force.’