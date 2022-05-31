Adhila and Noora should live together: Kerala High Court issues order reuniting lesbian couples

Kochi: Lesbian lovers Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora should live together, ordered the Kerala High Court, on a habeas corpus plea filed by the former. Adhila Nasrin, a 22-year-old woman had earlier filed a police complaint after her partner Fathima was allegedly abducted by the latter’s relatives last week. The lovers were being kept apart allegedly by their relatives for almost a week. Adhila, filed the plea seeking court’s intervention so that she can reunite with Noora, 23, a native of Kozhikode.

Adhila met Noora while she was an 11th standard student in Saudi Arabia. Their friendship which started like any other turned more intense and led way into love after they realised that they are both lesbians. Their parents were friends, so they decided to send Adhila and Noora to the same college in Kozhikode for higher education. The girls both knew that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together and were planning to convince the matter in their families after completing their degrees.

When the families came to know of their affair, they backed out of the decision to send them to the same college. Adhila says that her parents thought that their love wouldn’t last. But they stayed connected on social media even when the restrictions in their homes grew. They were sent to different colleges in Kerala. They met again, learned more about same-sex lovers and homosexuality and decided to live together. Their parents condemned their love and deemed it ‘unnatural’ according to their religious beliefs. Adhila and Noora left their homes on May 19 when their parents caught them again. They sought refuge at a shelter home in Kozhikode. Adhila said that their parents arrived there, and took them back to Aluva promising to let them live together, where they physically hurt her.

Noora’s parents had filed a complaint against Adhila stating that she had abducted their daughter and taken her away. Adhila had to suffer severe physical abuse by her family members and moved back to the shelter home with the help of the police. Adhila could talk to Noora only once after she was taken away by her parents. She also spoke with Noora’s counsellor. Adhila sayid that during that call, Noora had told her how she still wished to live with her. Adhila had to file a complaint with the police as she lost all contact with Noora after that phone call.

‘Parents and relatives are mocking me and treating me with disdain saying that homosexuality is a mental disorder. A vast majority of people here still cannot comprehend two people of the same sex living together. We had to face severe physical and emotional torture. The Supreme Court itself has passed the verdict decriminalising homosexuality and allowing same-sex lovers to live together if they want’, Adhila said, reported mathrbhumi. She also said that she has hope that she can win back Noora, and moved to court seeking help along with the complaint filed with Aluva police.