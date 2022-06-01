FIFA World Cup 2022: UAE based air carrier announces new offer

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai announced ‘ Match Day Shuttle’ flights between Dubai and Doha. The service will be operated during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Flights ticket booking are now open on the website of the airline.

The air carrier will operate 30 flights a day connecting the two cities during November 21 to December 18. The service will operate from Dubai World Central (DWC) and will be available only to match ticket holders.

Also Read: House Price Index surge by 1.8%

Tickets for the ‘Return Match Day Shuttle’ flights will be available from Dh950 in Economy Class and from Dh3,665 in Business Class. These fares include a hand baggage allowance, a snack on board and complimentary ground transportation between the airport in Doha and the stadiums. The air carrier also updated that the tickets of ‘Match Day Shuttle’ flights must be booked as a separate itinerary and are not available for booking as part of a connecting itinerary.