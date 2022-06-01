Lakhimpur case witness farmer leader shot at in UP

Police stated on Wednesday that Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Dilbag Singh, a witness in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was allegedly attacked by two unidentified men in the district. On Tuesday night, the BKU (Tikait) district president was returning home in his SUV from Aliganj-Muda route in Gola kotwali area when he was attacked. Mr Singh, on the other hand, was uninjured in the attack.

Mr Singh was one of the witnesses to the Tikunia violence on October 3, 2021, which claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers and a journalist. Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, was arrested in connection with the event. The BKU leader told PTI over the phone that the shooters punctured a tyre on his SUV, causing him to come to a halt.

‘They attempted to open the gates and windows of the SUV. When failed, they fired two shots at the window pane of the driver side,’ he said. Mr Singh stated that he was driving the SUV alone. He said that as he felt the attackers’ intentions, he folded the driver’s seat and fell to the ground. Because the car windows were covered by dark film, the attackers were unable to know the current status of the BKU leader inside the SUV and fled on their bikes.