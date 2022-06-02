Emirates Draw: Indian expat wins five times in one night

Dubai: The largest draw in UAE, Emirates Draw has announced the new lucky winners. An Indian expat, Ahamed Rafeeque has won five times in the same draw. He won a total of Dh23,415 in the draw. Three of his five tickets each matched four out of seven digits during Emirates Draw’s latest live stream show, a fourth matched two out of seven, and a final fifth matched one out of seven. He won Dh7,777 three times, Dh77 and Dh7 one time each.

A Philippine expatriate, Priscilla Buenaventura won Dh77,777 in the draw. Another Philippine expatriate based in Ajman, John Glenn Robles Tahil won Dh7,777.

Till now, over Dh26 million has been presented in prize money to over 19,000 winners since the draw’s inception in September 2021. Emirates Draw offers a grand prize of Dh100 million until a single person or a group of people match all seven numbers from right to left, at which point the grand prize resets to Dh77 million.

Anyone can participate in the draw by purchasing a Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one. After their purchase, they are entered into a raffle where every week seven lucky participants are guaranteed Dh77,777 each. In addition, they will enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh100 million when all seven numbers are matched.