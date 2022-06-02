Rahul Gandhi says, Telangana suffered ‘extreme misgovernance’ by KCR’s party

Telangana was created out of people’s aspirations for a better future, but the Telangana Rashtra Samithi under Chief Minister KCR has ‘suffered extreme misgovernance’ in the last eight years, according to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi reiterated the Congress’s commitment to making Telangana a model state and providing prosperity for all, especially farmers, workers, and the poor, on the state’s formation day.

‘India’s youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people’s aspirations for a better future. I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people’s voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana,’ tweeted Rahul Gandhi, used the hashtag #TelanganaFormationDay.

‘In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS. On Telangana Formation Day, I want to reaffirm Congress’ commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity especially to farmers, workers, poor and common people,’ he said. After the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was enacted in parliament in February 2014, Telangana was formed during the Congress-led UPA government.