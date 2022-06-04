Delhi Metro to start services on Sunday to facilitate UPSC examinees

Officials said on Friday that Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than scheduled on June 5 to help candidates taking the civil services examination.

‘Metro train services on Phase-III sections which usually begin at 8 AM on Sundays will begin at 6 AM this Sunday i.e, June 5, 2022. This arrangement is being made to facilitate the candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday,’ In a statement, the DMRC stated.

Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda); Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City; Mundka-Brigadier Hoshiar Singh; and Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden are some of the sections included. The rest of the metro lines will run on a regular schedule starting at 6 a.m., according to the DMRC.